Anmerkung Jens Berger: Clinton verkauft sich an die Banken und Trump macht unflätige Macho-Sprüche über Frauen. Fragt sich, was schlimmer ist. Die Antwort muss jedoch jeder Leser selbst geben, da ich mich wegen akuter „Shitstorm-Gefahr“ lieber schweige.

dazu auch: Leaked Podesta Emails Show Bernie Was Right

Wikileaks released a tranche of emails belonging to Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta on Friday that seem to lend credence to the argument Bernie Sanders made months ago.

As Donald Trump dealt with the fallout from his disgusting comments about women in a 2005 tape, Hillary Clinton had her own unwelcomed October surprise.

On Friday, WikiLeaks announced that it had obtained nearly 50,000 emails from the personal inbox of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, and leaked more than two thousand of them. The Clinton campaign would not confirm the authenticity of the emails, but a series of Podesta tweets seemed to indicate that his email was compromised.

The statements by Clinton, which were gleaned from documents that have yet to be authenticated by The Daily Beast, were made in private settings to big banks and Wall Street firms. The speeches appear to paint her in the worst possible light: two-faced, out of touch, secretive and subservient to Wall Street. And in the most explicit way possible, validate Bernie Sanders’ criticisms of her during the Democratic primary.

Sanders, who before his presidential bid was an independent senator and self-described democratic socialist, led a credible challenge to Clinton based on frustration with Wall Street’s access to lawmakers, the revolving door between regulators and those they regulate, and how Washington’s political class has lost touch with America’s middle class.

Quelle: The Daily Beast