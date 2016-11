Anmerkung JK: Es ist nicht ganz nachvollziehbar, warum die Erkenntnis, dass sich die sogenannte öffentlich-private Partnerschaften (ÖPP) für die öffentlichen Haushalte nicht lohnen, am Ende des Artikels relativiert wird? Der eigentliche Skandal ist aber, dass der famose Herr Gabriel mit seiner sogenannten Fratzscher-Kommission offensichtlich wieder einmal die Interessen der Finanzindustrie höher bewertet als die der Bürger dieses Landes.

dazu auch: Paul Krugmann: Infrastructure Build or Privatization Scam?

You should immediately ask three questions about all of this.

First, why involve private investors at all? It’s not as if the federal government is having any trouble raising money — in fact, a large part of the justification for infrastructure investment is precisely that the government can borrow so cheaply. Why do we need private equity at all?

One answer might be that this way you avoid incurring additional public debt. But that’s just accounting confusion. Imagine that you’re building a toll road. If the government builds it, it ends up paying interest but gets the future revenue from the tolls. If it turns the project over to private investors, it avoids the interest cost — but also loses the future toll revenue. The government’s future cash flow is no better than it would have been if it borrowed directly, and worse if it strikes a bad deal, say because the investors have political connections.“

Second, how is this kind of scheme supposed to finance investment that doesn’t produce a revenue stream? Toll roads are not the main thing we need right now; what about sewage systems, making up for deferred maintenance, and so on? You could bring in private investors by guaranteeing them future government money — say, paying rent in perpetuity for the use of a water system built by a private consortium. But this, even more than having someone else collect tolls, would simply be government borrowing through the back door — with much less transparency, and hence greater opportunities for giveaways to favored interests.

Quelle: Paul Krugmann in der New York Times