Videohinweise der Woche

dazu auch: Why Uber Is A Scam – Math Explains

Ok so I was looking at this graph put on Uber’s website today and thought it looked too good to be true. How amazing that Uber drivers make more than any other type of driver.

But I knew from my own experience as a rider that Uber didn’t cost that much. In fact, Uber is pretty cheap if you’re a passenger.

Sooooo… how can uber be so cheap, and yet the drivers make so much money???

Now Uber has cut pay to drivers in Detroit to 24cents a mile , but we’re going to stick to the 90c for now.

Uber takes 20% of the total fare from the driver for older drivers. Newer drivers get 25% taken. […]

Quelle: ScIQ (partner of the The Young Turks Network)

Anmerkung: Die NachDenkSeiten hatten sich auch mit der Uber-Problematik beschäftigt.