Hinweise des Tages II

dazu: Who profits from the war in Afrin?

On the 19th of January, Turkey launched a military campaign into Afrin, one of the four Kurdish-controlled cantons in northern Syria. Afrin has long been a safe haven for internally displaced persons in Syria. The Democratic Autonomous administration in Afrin has also constructed a system based on direct democracy and gender equality. And while Afrin was always at the risk of an invasion since Turkish shelling began two years ago, never has a Turkish attack on Afrin been so explicit. The attack is officially called ‘Operation Olive Branch’, an unfortunate irony since with airstrikes and artillery attacks, the fertile olive gardens of Afrin are being destroyed.

There are many ways to approach Turkey’s attacks on Afrin, here I will focus on the economic dimensions of the attack.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the distinctive nature of this military operation, particularly because it is being conducted with ‘domestic and national’ weapons. To reinforce this point, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met with Turkish media owners in Istanbul a few days ago and presented a 15-point list as a guide to reporting, with one directive underlining the ‘domestic and national’ character of the operation. So, why it is so important to characterise the military invasion of Afrin as such for Erdogan and his followers?

Quelle: The Region