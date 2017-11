Videohinweise der Woche

Hier der besprochene Artikel der Miami New Times.

passend dazu (aber keine Satire): JFK Files – CIA Mulled Bombing Cuban Refugees To Start A War

Newly released JFK files detail scrapped CIA plans to bomb Cuban refugees and blame it on Castro to justify a military invasion.

Cenk Uygur, Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, and Nando Vila, hosts of The Young Turks, discuss.

„After Castro’s revolution succeeded and thousands of Cubans fled to South Florida, the agency actually considered murdering a boatload of refugees, assassinating exile leaders, and planting bombs in Miami — all so Castro could be blamed for the chaos.

The basic idea was to turn world opinion against Castro and possibly justify a U.S. military invasion by pinning the atrocities on him. The details of the sinister plot are included in a summary about Operation Mongoose, a 1960 covert op hatched by the CIA under President Dwight Eisenhower with the aim of toppling Communist Cuba.

The campaign was included in a report on „pretexts“ the U.S. could conjure up to justify a military intervention in Cuba.”

Quelle: The Young Turks