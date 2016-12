Dazu: Top U.S. spy agency has not embraced CIA assessment on Russia hacking – sources

The overseers of the U.S. intelligence community have not embraced a CIA assessment that Russian cyber attacks were aimed at helping Republican President-elect Donald Trump win the 2016 election, three American officials said on Monday. While the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) does not dispute the CIA’s analysis of Russian hacking operations, it has not endorsed their assessment because of a lack of conclusive evidence that Moscow intended to boost Trump over Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, said the officials, who declined to be named. The position of the ODNI, which oversees the 17 agency-strong U.S. intelligence community, could give Trump fresh ammunition to dispute the CIA assessment, which he rejected as „ridiculous“ in weekend remarks, and press his assertion that no evidence implicates Russia in the cyber attacks.

Quelle: Reuters

Und: CIA claims are „bullshit“

Craig Murray, the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, who is a close associate of Assange, called the CIA claims “bullshit”, adding: “They are absolutely making it up.” “I know who leaked them,” Murray said. “I’ve met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it’s an insider. It’s a leak, not a hack; the two are different things.“ (…)The California Republican congressman Devin Nunes, chair of the House intelligence committee and a member of the Trump transition team, said: “I’ll be the first one to come out and point at Russia if there’s clear evidence, but there is no clear evidence – even now. There’s a lot of innuendo, lots of circumstantial evidence, that’s it.” (…) A CIA spokeswoman told Reuters that the agency had no comment on the matter.

Quelle: Guardian

Sowie: How To INSTANTLY Tell If Russia Hacked the Election

Indeed, some cybersecurity consultants claim that it’s impossible to ever know for sure who is behind hacks of this nature. But that’s wrong … In reality, it would be child’s play to determine whether or not the Russians really hacked the Dem emails and shared them with Wikileaks. Specifically, Edward Snowden says the NSA could easily determine who hacked the Democratic National Committee’s emails: „Evidence that could publicly attribute responsibility for the DNC hack certainly exists at NSA, but DNI traditionally objects to sharing.“ But don’t trust Snowden … The NSA executive who created the agency’s mass surveillance program for digital information, who served as the senior technical director within the agency (William Binney), confirmed to Washington’s Blog that the NSA would definitely know who the hacker was. (…) In October, Binney told us: „If the idiots in the intelligence community expect us to believe them after all the crap they have told us (like WMD’s in Iraq and no we don’t collect data on millions or hundreds of millions of Americans) then they need to give clear proof of what they say. So far, they have failed to prove anything. Which suggests they don’t have proof and just want to war monger the US public into a second cold war with the Russians.“

Quelle: Washington´s Blog