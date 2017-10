Videohinweise der Woche

passend dazu: McCain: Russian airstrikes target CIA-backed rebels

Sen. John McCain said Thursday that he has confirmed that some of Russian airstrikes in Syria were aimed not at ISIS, but instead at CIA-backed fighters taking on the Assad regime.

„Their initial strikes were against the individuals and the groups that have been funded and trained by our CIA, in a credible flaunting of any kind of cooperation or effort to conceal what (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s priority is — and that is, of course, to prop up (Syrian President) Bashar Assad,“ McCain, R-Arizona, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on „New Day.“

Quelle: CNN Updated 1504 GMT (2304 HKT) October 1, 2015