dazu: Coup in Zimbabwe: A win-win for China – for now

China has huge investments in Zimbabwe – including tobacco, diamonds, and power generation – and is by far the country’s largest benefactor.

By GRANT NEWSHAM NOVEMBER 20, 2017 9:10 AM (UTC+8) 564

Did Beijing give the go-ahead to remove Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe? Nobody is saying. But it is suspicious that Zimbabwe’s army chief General Chiwenga visited China a few days before he moved against Mugabe. Presumably, nobody in Beijing told him ‘no.’

China has huge investments in Zimbabwe – including tobacco, diamonds, and power generation – and is by far the country’s largest benefactor.

And there’s been Chinese concern, indeed anger, over the last few years over enforcement of the ‘indigenization law’ – Mugabe’s brainchild requiring foreign companies operating in the country to have majority black Zimbabwean ownership. Chinese companies and interests stand to suffer.

China can size things up: Even Mugabe isn’t going to live forever. And for a successor it’s a choice between his wife, Grace, or recently dismissed Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa whose removal sparked the coup.

Quelle: Asia Times