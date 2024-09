Hinweise der Woche

dazu: Western media can be held legally accountable for its role in the Gaza genocide

Western media companies have made themselves a part of the mechanism of genocide in Palestine, and there are historical precedents for holding them accountable.

The ruthlessness of the Israeli genocide machine in Palestine, and the direct complicity of the U.S., UK, and other Western governments are two key pillars in the horrors being perpetrated against the Palestinian people (and in the attacks on human rights defenders around the globe).

But there is an essential third pillar: the role of complicit Western media corporations knowingly disseminating Israeli disinformation and propaganda, justifying war crimes and crimes against humanity, dehumanizing Palestinians, and blacking out information on the genocide in the West. From the perspective of international human rights law, such actions could and should be subject to sanctions. And there are historical precedents.

Quelle: Mondoweiss

dazu auch: Children are drinking from puddles and wading through sewage pools, as Israel pummels water systems in Gaza

Guns swinging from their hips, two soldiers in black combat boots and green tactical clothing appear to wire explosives to pumps at the Canada Water reservoir in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Moments later, an orange blaze tears through the critical facility in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, as ribbons of grey smoke erupt into the sky.

The blast was captured in a now deleted video, which was reportedly shared by an Israeli soldier on Instagram and geolocated by CNN. Satellite imagery shows that the reservoir was damaged between July 26 and July 27. Destroyed buildings are visible in the surrounding area.

Quelle: CNN

und: Genozid-Forscher: »Das Ziel war, Gaza unbewohnbar zu machen«

Genozid-Forscher Omer Bartov über Widersprüche des Zionismus und mangelnden Druck auf Israel

Quelle: nd