Videohinweise am Samstag

Fmr CIA Operative, Ray McGovern BRUTALLY Dragged From “Bloody” Gina Haspel’s Hearing

Quelle: Jamarl Thomas

Ex-CIA Officer Ray McGovern describes his brutal arrest by NYPD

The New York City Police Department arrested former CIA officer Ray McGovern on Thursday night, preventing him from attending a given by former CIA director David Petraeus. Although he had purchased a ticket to the event, officers stopped the outspoken peace activist and proceeded to arrest him before he even entered the building. RT’s Manila Chan speaks to McGovern himself to get his firsthand account of the incident.

Quelle: RT America

Exchange between Sen. Harris and CIA Director Nominee on torture (C-SPAN)

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): “Can you please answer the question?”

CIA Director Nominee Gina Haspel: “Senator, I think I’ve answered the question.”

Sen. Harris: “No, you have not. Do you believe that the previous techniques, now armed with hindsight, do you believe they were immoral?”

Quelle: C-SPAN

Hierzu auch “Former CIA analyst dragged from Haspel hearing by Capitol Police after anti-torture protest”

Quellen: RT und NDS