dazu: Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign raises more than $1 million in less than 4 hours

[…] An aide confirmed Tuesday morning that Sanders had easily raised more than $1 million in the first three and a half hours since the senator launched his campaign at 7 a.m. ET.

One senior aide who confirmed the sum added at around 7 a.m. PT, “And California is just getting up.”

A full campaign finance report won’t be available until later this year to independently verify the amount raised. But if true, the haul puts Sanders well ahead of other contenders who raised big money after their announcements.

In January, Sen. Kamala Harris raised about $1.5 million from more than 38,000 people in all 50 states in the first 24 hours of her campaign – an eye-popping sum that raised alarm bells at rival campaigns. The average donation was $37, her campaign said. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. this month also raised more than $1 million in the first 48 hours of her campaign.

Quelle: CBS