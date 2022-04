Videohinweise am Mittwoch

CN LIVE! S4E9 THE ASSANGE FAMILY STRUGGLE

Julian Assange will later today appear in Westminster Magistrates Court where an extradition order will be issued. Consortium News will be reporting live from the courtroom. We talk to his father John Shipton, brother Gabriel and Ben Lawrence, director of the film ‘Ithaka’ which documents the Assange family struggle and is now screening in Australian cinemas.

Quelle: Consortium News, 19.04.2022