Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Scott Ritter [Auszüge transkribiert, CG]: “We (the USA) made this conflict possible. […] My government has taken a side and it’s not the side that we’re – you know the issue that we’re funding Ukraine today and supporting Ukraine politically and diplomatically etc. – we started this war. We’re the ones responsible for this conflict and our responsibility goes back to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. […] I wrote a book that touches on this disarming the time of Perestroika. But the fact of the matter is, when the Soviet Union or the Warsaw Pact collapsed in 1989/1990. There was discussions going on about what’s going to happen in the post-cold war environment? What’s the role of NATO? What’s the role of the Warsaw Pact? How does Germany reunify? People tend to forget today, that Germany was an occupied country. And there’s a reason why Germany was an occupied country. It used to be called Nazi Germany and they fought a war against the United States, the Soviet Union and others and we won. And when we won, we said: no more Nazis. We occupied their country and we denazified them, or we tried to. Or didn’t we try to? I don’t know, Werner von Braun got us to the moon, so hey, you know, we didn’t try that hard. But the point is, we pretended to be anti-nazi and we said: never again. But what we didn’t do, is finalize it. There was no peace treaty. And you know who had been asking for a peace treaty for all this time for the Decades of occupation? The Soviets! They were saying, we need to finalize the German issue, we would like to see a unified Germany, but we don’t want to see a militarized Germany, we don’t want to see a militarized industrialized Germany. We need to have guarantees, that this will never happen again. 27 million reasons why they didn’t want it to happen again. And that’s the number of Soviet citizens, who lost their lives in the conflict against Nazi Germany. But in 1990 the Soviets were saying: hey what can we do to make this dissolution work? We don’t want it to devolve, we don’t want it to become a problem, we don’t want violence. We have 400 000 troops in East Germany occupying it, because they lost the war, and the war ain’t over until there’s a peace treaty. But to get a peace treaty, we have to be certain, that you’re not going to take advantage of this. You, being the United States and NATO, that if Germany is unified, NATO won’t expand. And Gorbachev was given assurance, after assurance, after assurance. Then Secretary of State James Baker spoke with Shevardnadze (Schewardnadse), spoke with Gorbachev. The German leader spoke with Shevardnadze and Gorbachev, the French leader, all the leaders spoke and they all said the same thing: not one inch eastward, NATO will not expand one inch eastward. And so the Soviets left Germany, a peace treaty was negotiated and signed, Germany became unified and instantly the United States lied. James Baker came back from his meeting with Gorbachev, met with the National Security Council, and said, hey I told the guy, not one inch eastward and they went why? Why would you tell him that? We’re going all the way buddy. We’re going all the way. You see, the United States had a policy about post-soviet political existence. We never wanted Russia to rise up and challenge us the way that the Soviet Union did. We wanted to keep Russia down. And the best way to keep Russia down would be to expand NATO, gobbling up all those former Soviet block countries right up to the border of Russia and then work in this post-soviet reality to destabilize Russia economically. Ask yourself why Russia was such a nut case in the 1990s. Now a lot of people said: Gorbachev! Yeah, he bears responsibility, but Yeltsin (Jelzin), he was an alcoholic and a horrible leader, but it was the United States, leading the charge going in there with our capitalism and our democracy and we didn’t have capitalism. Capitalism supposed to be about the economy governed by something that resembles the rule of law. This was outright robbery, theft, pillaging, we were robbing them blind. We empowered a handful of people to become billionaires and then we allowed them to take their billions out to our banks while we also stripped Russia of everything of value. Who suffered? The Russian people, and they suffered egregiously. Anybody who lived during that time, will tell you, it was the worst thing in their memory since the end of the second World War. It was horrible and we did it. We’re to blame and we did it on purpose. It wasn’t by accident, our goal was to get Russia to break up, to get Russia to fragment into various constituent parts, so that none of these parts would be by themselves able to challenge us. We were a paranoid superpower, we didn’t want anybody to ever have the ability to challenge us like the Soviet Union did again. Now that means, that this conflict started decades ago, decades ago. It was a concept, driven by the imperative to keep Russia down, keep Russia weak. In 1996 – I mean, everybody’s like: well the Russians interfered with our election in 2016! Maybe, maybe not, probably not – but we interfered in their election in 1996! We bought the darn thing, we stole it, we bragged about it. How many Russian newspapers have on the front cover, we stole the American election? None. Time Magazine has a cover story in 1996 saying, we bought the Russian election. We, America, we did it, we went in there and we got Yeltsin and he wasn’t going to win the election, Zyuganov (Sjuganow) of the Communists was coming back. We didn’t want the Communists back, so we bought the election, and we’re proud of it, we’re bragging about it. So much for democracy…”

Anmerkung CG: Siehe auch DER SPIEGEL (29/1996, 14.07.1996): »Propaganda: “Eine verdammte Lüge” […] Amerikaner hatten Boris Jelzins Wahlfeldzug organisiert. Erst nach seinem Sieg präsentierte das US-Magazin Time alle Details des fremden Eingriffs in Rußlands innere Angelegenheiten. […] Verdeckte Manipulation führt zum Erfolg, so Time, “auch wenn diese Mittel nicht immer respektabel sind”«. Und im TIME MAGAZINE (15.07.1996): “Die Rettung von Boris. Die geheime Geschichte, wie vier US-Berater Umfragen, Zielgruppen, Negativ-Werbung und all die anderen Techniken des amerikanischen Wahlkampfes einsetzten, um Boris Jelzin zum Sieg zu verhelfen.” [Übersetzung CG]