Videohinweise am Mittwoch

The Point Special: One-on-one with Seymour Hersh

CGTN anchor Liu Xin interviewed Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour #Hersh on the #Nord Stream pipeline sabotage. How can he make sure his source is legit? Why is he questioning the Biden administration’s sense of rationality and morality? What does he make of the latest New York Times story focusing on a “pro-Ukrainian group”?

Guest: Seymour Hersh, Pulitzer Prize Winner

Quelle: CGTN, 12.03.2023