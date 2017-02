3,533 attacks on migrants and asylum hostels in 2016

2.545 attacks on individual migrants

560 people injured, including 43 children

988 attacks on housing (slightly fewer than in 2015)

217 attacks on refugee organisations and volunteers

But the number of asylum seekers arriving in Germany in 2016 was 280,000, a drop of more than 600,000 from the previous year, following the closure of the Balkan migrant route and an EU deal with Turkey.

Quelle: BBC