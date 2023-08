dazu auch: Rouble hits 16-month low as military spending rises and exports fall

The fall last week prompted Russia’s central bank to suspend a budget rule under which it buys or sells foreign currency from its sovereign wealth funds when oil and gas revenues are above or below a certain level.

However there is a glimmer of hope for Moscow. Revenues from Russia’s main exports, oil and gas, fell by over 40 per cent in the first seven months of the year compared with 2022 as embargoes and a G7-imposed price cap pushed down prices. But in July they began to rebound, exceeding Rbs800bn for the first time since those measures took effect.

Economists said the suspension of the budget rule would remove an incentive for rouble weakness as the impact of recent weeks’ higher oil prices feeds through to revenues.

Quelle: Financial Times