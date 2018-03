Videohinweise am Samstag

Zitat Dore [transkribiert]: “Bezos tops the Forbes list with $112 billion, now let’s remember it would cost around $30 billion to end world hunger […] and it would be $20 billion to end homelessness in the US, so Jeff Bezos could take care of world hunger and homelessness in the US and still have more money left over than anybody else haves in the world, it’s unbelievable […] Half of all internet purchases in the US go through amazon.com and he doesn’t pay his workers right, he’s being a great predatory capitalist […] he sits on a Pentagon board, he has a $600 million deal with the CIA and he owns […] The Washington Post […] he’s the ritchest man in the history of the world and […] what could go wrong…? […] He’s got $20 billion more than Bill Gates… think about that…”

The New Food Economy [newspaper]: “Only 40 people in the world even have $22 billion, according to Forbes […] Amazon is expected to pay no federal income taxes this year. The company earned $5.6 billion in 2017, according to its 10-K filing, which should work out to a federal tax bill of more than $1.3 billion dollars at the standard corporate tax rate of 35 percent (RIP). Instead, the retailer is slated to pay negative $137 million—meaning the government actually owes Amazon money.”

[Anm. d. Red.: Frei übersetzt heißt das in etwa: Amazon wird in diesem Jahr voraussichtlich keine Steuern zahlen. Das Unternehmen verdiente im Jahr 2017 5,6 Milliarden US-Dollar, laut seiner 10-K-Anmeldung, die bei einem normalen Körperschaftsteuersatz von 35 Prozent (RIP – vorbei nach Trumps Steuer-“Reform”) zu einer Steuer von mehr als 1,3 Milliarden US-Dollar führen sollte. Stattdessen soll der Einzelhändler Minus 137 Millionen US-Dollar zahlen – das bedeutet, dass die Regierung Amazon tatsächlich Geld schuldet.”]

Dore: “It’s like a scam, instead of paying people, they give you stock options which they can write off [to lower] their taxes. So it’s not a paying you […] it’s like you’re paying them [the tax payers]. […] There’s your capitalism success story, creates the ritchest guy the history of the world has ever seen, meanwhile his employees are on welfare and food stamps […] I’m pretty shure Jeff Bezos could probably pay everyone of these workers a living wage and he would still be a multi-billionaire […] Bezos put out a tweet some months ago: ‘Hey, I wanna do charity, anybody got any ideas?’ […] The ritchest guy in the world: ‘Hey I’d like to help people, how do you do that, how do you do such a thing? How do you help people? Are there people with needs somewhere?’ And I’d say: ‘No charity needed, just pay your workers a god damned living wage […] and pay your taxes!”