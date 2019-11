dazu: Labour’s electrifying manifesto should jolt this election into life

The ambition is breathtaking. Now Corbyn needs to seize the time he has left to confront the politics of despair

Here it is, a great cornucopia to lift this miserable election to a higher plane. Labour’s manifesto offers a vision of a country that can begin to put to rights the dilapidation and dysfunction that has been the deliberate policy of the past decade. Repair, restoration and reinvestment is the first task, but even that dismal work requires gigantic ambition. Labour goes right to the heart of longstanding fault lines in how the country is run, and for whom.

Quelle: The Guardian