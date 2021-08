Videohinweise am Samstag

Trailer: JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass | Exclusive Clip

Legendary film-maker Oliver Stone’s returns to the assassination of President John F Kennedy with JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass.

The film takes viewers through recently declassified evidence and testimony in the ultimate American true crime murder mystery. Joined by Academy Award-winning narrators Whoopi Goldberg and Donald Sutherland, as well as a distinguished team of forensics, medical and ballistics experts, historians, and witnesses, Stone presents compelling evidence that in the Kennedy case “conspiracy theory” is now “conspiracy fact.”

Quelle: Altitude Films, 12.07.2021