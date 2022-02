Anmerkung Tobias Riegel: Was Kritiker der Corona-Politik bereits von Beginn an sagen, formuliert nun mit der Johns-Hopkins-Universität auch ein Hauptakteur der Corona-Kampagne: Harte Lockdowns hatten auf der einen Seite keinen nennenswerten medizinischen Effekt. Auf der anderen Seite waren die gesellschaftlichen Schäden, die von den Verantwortlichen für diese Politik angerichtet wurden, immens. Die teils zur Schau getragene Überraschung über diese erwartbaren Studienergebnisse wirkt manipulativ: als hätten die Verantwortlich nicht vorher wissen können, was nun eine Studie „herausgefunden“ hat.

dazu: A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality

This systematic review and meta-analysis are designed to determine whether there is empirical evidence to support the belief that “lockdowns” reduce COVID-19 mortality. Lockdowns are defined as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). NPIs are any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel. This study employed a systematic search and screening procedure in which 18,590 studies are identified that could potentially address the belief posed. After three levels of screening, 34 studies ultimately qualified. Of those 34 eligible studies, 24 qualified for inclusion in the meta-analysis. They were separated into three groups: lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place-order (SIPO) studies, and specific NPI studies. An analysis of each of these three groups support the conclusion that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. More specifically, stringency index studies find that lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average. SIPOs were also ineffective, only reducing COVID-19 mortality by 2.9% on average. Specific NPI studies also find no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality.

While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.

Quelle: Jonas Herby, Lars Jonung und Steve H. Hanke in Studies in Applied Economics