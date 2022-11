Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Obama Calls For Negotiations With Putin!

Barack Obama recently appeared on the Pod Save America podcast and, inevitably, the topic of US-Russia relations and the Ukraine War came up. And in his usual vague, overly guarded style, Obama suggested that the United States needs to open up lines of communication with the Russian “regime,” as he put it. So now Obama is on board, sort of, with the idea of resolving the Ukraine conflict with diplomacy, which every serious observer has noted will entail Ukraine sacrificing territory in exchange for peace. Jimmy and Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss whether this stance makes Obama a Putin puppet, apologist and appeaser.

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show, 02.11.2022