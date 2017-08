Videohinweise der Woche

What People Are Missing About Charlottesville Protest

Jimmy Dore: „Do you think the establishment sees the possibility of working people on both sides of the political spectrum meaning the left and right actually figuring out that this is the one party rule and we’re all beeing screwed and the same people who voted for Obama can get together with the same people who voted for Trump and sometimes they are the same people?! Do you think that this kind of racial tension is intended by the establishment to divide people?“

Tim Black: „[…] The police stood down and let this go down. […] The violence that happened is horrible and no one justifies this, but did you believe that this could not have been prevented? This was a plan […] There is a reason why they didn’t step in. […] I believe it’s tactical to a certain degree […] Don’t tell me that you don’t smell something there that’s rotten.“

Jimmy Dore: „And People forget, both political parties are rotten.“

Tim Black: „These people who believe race or minorities are the problems in America, they couldn’t be further from the truth […] Black people own 1% of the land in America […] It’s always been this way the ritch get ritcher, the poor get poorer. We’re gonna have to wake up […] This is the game. It’s a big club and you ain’t in it. You are not in the club. It’s not [the minorities] owning the club and keeping you out. It is the establishment keeping you out! Money is bigger than any colour in this country. […] People are unhappy with their current economic situation and they need someone to blame.“

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show

War – Edwin Starr (Original Vinyl)

Dem Text dieses Songs aus dem Jahre 1970 ist wenig hinzuzufügen, er ist aktueller denn je

Textauszüge:

War – What is it good for? – Absolutely nothin‘

Ooh war, I despise

‚Cause it means destruction of innocent lives

War means tears, to thousands of mother’s eyes

When their sons go off to fight and lose their lives

It ain’t nothin‘ but a heartbreaker!

Friend only to the undertaker

Is an enemy to all mankind

The thought of war blows my mind

War has caused unrest

Within the younger generation

Induction, then destruction

Who wants to die?

Has shattered many a-young man’s dreams

Made him disabled, bitter, and mean

And life is much too short and precious

To spend fighting wars each day

War can’t give life

It can only take it away

Peace, love and understanding tell me

Is there no place for anything else?

They say we must fight

To keep our freedoms

But Lord, knows there’s got to be

A better way

Stand up and shout it

Quelle: youtube