dazu: US General Says 4,000 American Troops Are in Syria

The Pentagon loves lying about troop levels in its major wars, and that’s been particularly true in Iraq and Syria, where after being called out for underreporting several times they officially decided they were going to stop telling the public troop levels at all.

Maj. Gen. James Jarrard told reporters today that the US has about 4,000 ground troops in Syria, which is nearly 4,000 more troops than they’ve ever admitted to before. This figure apparently wasn’t supposed to be public, as other Pentagon officials were quickly scrambling to walk back that announcement.

Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon claimed to have no idea what the 4,000 figure was meant to represent, but insisted that the official figure for US troops in Syria is just 503. Whether that’s a firm count, or just the usual Pentagon hand-waving number, was unclear.

Quelle: Antiwar.com

Anmerkung Christian Reimann: Was sagt eigentlich die syrische Regierung oder/und das Völkerrecht zum „Aufenthalt“ der US-Soldaten in Syrien? Der ist offenbar völkerrechtswiedrig, da Syrien lediglich Russland um Hilfe gebeten hatte. Aber das scheint die US-Administration und ihrem General nicht zu interessieren.

dazu auch: Syria’s Extremist Opposition

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was “coming to an end.” But with the rapid decline of both the Islamic State (or ISIS) and foreign support for the so-called rebels, this notion is wishful thinking for most of the international community. For years, news of Assad’s demise has been greatly exaggerated. So too have the negative consequences of his survival, not because of his record but because the most likely alternative to his rule has been even worse, at least as far as U.S. national security is concerned.

Quelle: Foreign Affairs

Anmerkung unseres Lesers S.I.: Vielleicht zeichnet sich hier eine narrative Wende innerhalb der Think-Tank-Eliten ab. Anpassung an die Realität sozusagen.