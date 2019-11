Videohinweise am Mittwoch

EP.816: Abby Martin- Netanyahu Should Be Indicted for War Crimes! ‘Gaza Fights for Freedom!’

On this episode of Going Underground, we firstly speak to former Israeli Ambassador to the US and former deputy foreign minister Danny Ayalon. He is challenged by host Afshin Rattansi on Israeli settlements which are illegal under international law and discusses the Trump Administration’s decision to no longer recognise Israeli settlements as illegal. Afshin also challenges him on Israel’s alleged possession of nuclear weapons, Israeli bombing of Syria and Iranian targets in Syria, alleged Israeli support for ISIS and Al-Qaeda during the Syrian Civil War against President Bashar al-Assad and more! Next, we speak to journalist and creator of the ‘Empire Files’ series Abby Martin on her new documentary ‘Gaza Fights For Freedom’. She discusses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent indictment and why this will change nothing for Palestinians since Netanyahu is not being indicted for war crimes. She then discusses her new documentary which features sections on Israel’s use of banned explosive rounds and use of tear gas and other chemical weapons on Gaza’s Palestinians, the continuously deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, the history of Israel’s establishment and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Arabs, war crimes committed by the IDF historically and recently during Gaza’s Great Return March protests and more!

[Part 1: Interview with Danny Ayalon; Part 2: Min. 14:33 Interview with Abby Martin]

Quelle: Going Underground on RT, 23.11.2019