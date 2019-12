Many Hongkongers have been affected by clashes between anti-government protesters and police in the past six months

But those hit the hardest – the poor, disabled, elderly and ethnic minority members – often struggle in silence, as hard lives get even harder […]

Opinions on the anti-government protests have divided society and, in many cases, even families. But there is one thing few can dispute. In a city where one in five people, or 1.37 million, live below the poverty line of HK$4,000 (US$511) a month per person, life is becoming more difficult for Hongkongers like Mak. […]

The hardest hit are those on society’s margins: the elderly, disabled, ethnic minority residents and the working poor, as their long struggle to stay afloat in an environment of extreme inequality becomes even harder.

As restaurants close, events are cancelled and construction projects are put on hold, many workers in part-time and low-wage occupations have taken a direct hit; others have been impacted by rising transport costs as protests regularly cripple the MTR system.

Commutes from far-flung working-class districts into the city centre have become costly, complicated affairs. Many elderly patients have been either unable – or too afraid – to keep hospital appointments.

Quelle: SCMP