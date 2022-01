Videohinweise am Samstag

“Go Ahead, Get Omicron” Urges Israel’s Former Health Minister

Itamar Grotto, the former deputy director of Israel’s Health Ministry, believes that, contrary to what most of us are hearing from public officials about Omicron, the Israeli people could benefit from being infected by this COVID-19 variant.

“It could be that we should think about such a policy… of letting people get infected,” Grotto told Israel’s public broadcaster.

Jimmy Dore discusses the possibility that mass infection with Omicron could be a positive step in moving past the pandemic.

Read the story here at The Times of Israel: “Ex-health official suggests ending quarantine, allowing Israelis to catch COVID”

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show, 01.01.2022