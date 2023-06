Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Hierzu der erwähnte Artikel der Washington Post “Inside the Ukrainian counteroffensive that shocked Putin and reshaped the war” (29.12.2022). Auszug: “[Maj. Gen. Andriy] […] Kovalchuk considered flooding the river. The Ukrainians, he said, even conducted a test strike with a HIMARS launcher on one of the floodgates at the Nova Kakhovka dam, making three holes in the metal to see if the Dnieper’s water could be raised enough to stymie Russian crossings but not flood nearby villages. The test was a success, Kovalchuk said, but the step remained a last resort. He held off.”

HARDtalk – Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General of South Africa’s African National Congress

South Africa is a proud democracy and in a democracy the voters get to deliver their verdict on their political leaders. It’s called accountability, and it could be about to bite the ruling African National Congress. The ANC has ruled here since the racist apartheid system was overthrown. But right now the country is in a big mess, with a protracted energy crisis, unemployment, inequality and systemic corruption. Stephen Sackur is in Johannesburg to speak to Fikile Mbalula, Secretary General of the ANC. Many South Africans feel their country is failing. With elections looming will the ANC pay the price?

Quelle 1: BBC, 23 May 2023

Quelle 2: ReUpload Newslive SA



Anmerkung CG: Das Original-Interview ist bei BBC zu finden. Leider funktioniert der ‘BBC-iPlayer’ aber nur innerhalb GB. VPNs werden von BBC blockiert.