Dazu auch: Glenn Greenwald: Why Did Trump Win? Blame the Failed Policies of the Democratic Party

As President-elect Donald Trump heads to the White House to meet with President Obama today, many in the media establishment are wondering how data journalism’s predictions of this election were so wrong. As early as Tuesday morning, many media outlets, including The New York Times, were predicting Hillary Clinton had over an 80 percent chance of winning the presidency. Those predictions evaporated as soon as the poll numbers began rolling in Tuesday night. For more on the failures of data journalism and the Democratic Party, we speak with the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Glenn Greenwald, one of the founding editors of The Intercept. His most recent piece is headlined „Democrats, Trump, and the Ongoing, Dangerous Refusal to Learn the Lesson of Brexit.“

Quelle: Democracy Now!