Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Roger Waters Destroys CNN Host About Ukraine & Taiwan

Pink Floyd founding member and outspoken activist Roger Waters appeared on CNN recently and took advantage of the opportunity to school host Michael Smerconish on a range of topics, including the truth about the Ukraine War’s origins, Russia’s role in winning World War II against the Nazis and Taiwan’s relationship to China.

Jimmy and his panel of The Dive’s Jackson Hinkle and America’s comedian Kurt Metzger discuss Waters’ teachable moment and Smerconish’s phony-baloney claims to even-handedness.

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show, 09.08.2022