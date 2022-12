Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Jeffrey Sachs [Auszüge transkribiert, CG]: “I think both sides see, that there is no military way out. I’m speaking of NATO and Ukraine on one side and Russia on the other side. […] This war needs to end because it’s a disaster for everybody, a threat to the whole world. […] The chairman of the U.S Joint Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said: ‘Now is the time to negotiate.’ What we see is a big debate inside the administration between the Neocons on the one side and – I would say – those who see reality on the other side. Victoria Nuland, probably our ‘Neocon in chief’ in the administration, who’s been part of this NATO enlargement from the start, said: No, can’t negotiate. But others are saying, it’s really time. So this is a debate within the U.S as much as it is a question of sitting down between the United States and Russia. […] The United States contributed to the overthrow of a Ukrainian president, who was negotiating with us. […] Crimea has been historically and will be in the future effectively at least de facto Russian and this cannot be the cause of World War III.”

[Auszug aus dem ‘Abstract’ der Studie]: “[…] Here, we assess whether people express discriminatory attitudes in the form of negative affect, stereotypes and exclusionary attitudes in family and political settings across groups defined by COVID-19 vaccination status. We quantify discriminatory attitudes between vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens in 21 countries, covering a diverse set of cultures across the world. Across three conjoint experimental studies (N=15,233), we demonstrate that vaccinated people express discriminatory attitudes towards the unvaccinated, as high as the discriminatory attitudes suffered by common targets like immigrant and minority populations. In contrast, there is an absence of evidence that unvaccinated individuals display discriminatory attitudes towards vaccinated people, except for the presence of negative affect in Germany and United States. […] Prior research on the psychology of cooperation has shown that individuals react negatively against perceived free-riders including in the domain of vaccinations. Consistent with this, the present findings suggest that contributors to the public good of epidemic control (i.e., the vaccinated) react with discriminatory attitudes against perceived free-riders (i.e., the unvaccinated). Elites and the vaccinated general public appealed to moral obligations to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake but the present findings suggest that discriminatory attitudes including support for the removal of fundamental rights simultaneously emerged.”

Anmerkung CG: Das Paper wurde laut Raphael Bonelli bereits am 18.2.2022 eingereicht, am 28.11. ‘akzeptiert’ und am 8.12. in ‘NATURE’ veröffentlicht. Dies sei ein vergleichsweise langer Zeitraum.