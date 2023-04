Videohinweise am Samstag

General Kellogg: This is What the White House is Doing Wrong in Ukraine

Retired General Keith Kellogg, who served as a National Security Advisor to VP Mike Pence, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on US Strategy in the Ukraine War.

U.S. General Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Ukraine!

Getting Ukraine to fight a war to the last Ukrainian in an effort to disable Russia without sacrificing a single U.S. soldier represents the “acme of professionalism.” That’s according to U.S. General Keith Kellogg, who argued in a recent Senate hearing that the U.S. is funding the Ukrainian military to disable Russia while preserving the nation’s capacity to fight China in the future. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the bizarre fixation on the concept of “professionalism” among the nation’s military leaders.

