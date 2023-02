Videohinweise am Samstag

Jeffrey Sachs [Auszug transkribiert, CG]: “And then we hear the Secretary General of NATO as if he’s just quoting George Orwell, but he means it seriously. He says: ‘Weapons are peace’. No, Mr. Stoltenberg! Weapons are not peace! Negotiations are peace! Shame on you for saying that weapons are peace, we’re grown-ups, talk like grown-ups. We want to stay alive. We don’t want a nuclear war. We don’t trust you, because if you want trust, then talk to the other side.”

This war is not popular among the US public

Quelle: Jeffrey Sachs, 08.02.2023

Jeffrey Sachs [Auszug transkribiert, CG]: “The US and Europe said: ‘Okay, the whole world’s aligned against Russian aggression’. Well actually it wasn’t like that. The vast majority of the world’s governments said: ‘Stop the fighting, we don’t take sides, we don’t join your sanctions, we don’t view this as a one-sided affair.’ China for example very responsibly said: ‘Negotiate, but respect the security interests of all sides’. What that meant was the NATO question. And around the world most governments did not impose sanctions on Russia. They said: ‘We want an end to the war, we are neither Russia haters, nor Ukraine haters, we want the two sides to negotiate’.”

World’s survival is at stake

Quelle: Jeffrey Sachs, 07.02.2023

Jeffrey Sachs [Auszug transkribiert, CG]: “This is a war between the United States and Russia. It’s being fought by Ukrainians who are trapped in the middle of this disaster by leaders who somehow were told by the United States: ‘Oh, be with us, we’ll keep you safe’. Just like the U.S kept the Vietnamese safe, just like the U.S kept the Afghanis safe? Come on, this is time for honesty and being grown up! Ukraine is not being helped at all by this. Ukraine’s being destroyed by this proxy war. But have your governments call for immediate negotiations between the United States and Russia to stop a war that is endangering the entire planet.”