Videohinweise am Mittwoch

ICC Prosecutor Khan on application for arrest warrants in the situation in the State of Palestine On 20 May 2024, ICC Prosecutor Karim A.A. Khan KC announced that he is filing applications for warrants of arrest before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in the Situation in the State of Palestine. Quelle: IntlCriminalCourt, 20.05.2024

Lesen Sie hierzu auch auf den NachDenkSeiten von Moritz Müller “Assange kann Auslieferung vor dem High Court anfechten”

FREE ASSANGE Campaign’s livestream from the Royal Courts of Justice

Today we learn if Julian Assange will be allowed to appeal his extradition to the U.S., or the UK judges will order his extradition.

Quelle: Consortium News, Live übertragen am 20.05.2024

Assange Free Speech Victory: WikiLeaks Editor Kristinn Hrafnsson Responds

Quelle: Consortium News, 20.05.2024

British High Court Grants WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange the Right to Appeal U.S. Extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday won the right to appeal his extradition to the United States. Assange’s lawyers argued before the British High Court that the U.S. government provided “blatantly inadequate” assurances that Assange would have the same free speech protections as an American citizen if extradited from Britain. Assange has spent more than a decade facing the threat of extradition to the U.S., where he faces up to 175 years in prison for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan. “This is a victory for Julian Assange in that he lives on to fight another day, his case lives on to fight another day. But he’s not out of Belmarsh [Prison] yet, and he’s not in the clear yet,” says Chip Gibbons, policy director of Defending Rights & Dissent. “This could still end in him being sent to the U.S. And the person who can stop this is Joe Biden and Merrick Garland.”

Quelle: Democracy Now!, 20.05.2024