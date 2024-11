Videohinweise am Samstag

Internationaler Strafgerichtshof erlässt Haftbefehle gegen Netanjahu, Gallant und Hamas-Anführer

Der Internationale Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag hat wegen mutmaßlicher Kriegsverbrechen im Gazastreifen Haftbefehl gegen den israelischen Ministerpräsidenten Benjamin Netanjahu erlassen.

Quelle: euronews (deutsch), 21.11.2024

Wanted for War Crimes: ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu & Gallant over Gaza

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed during Israel’s assault on Gaza. The court also issued a warrant for Hamas’s military chief Mohammed Deif, whom Israel said they killed in August. This is a major development on the international stage, says HuffPost correspondent Akbar Shahid Ahmed, particularly in its implications for U.S. culpability in Israeli war crimes. The Biden administration, as Netanyahu’s “ultimate enabler,” is visibly “totally alone” in its refusal to recognize Israel’s crossing of “red lines,” as even its ally nations who are party to the ICC are now legally required to cooperate with the court’s decision.

Quelle: Democracy Now!, 21.11.2024