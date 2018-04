Videohinweise am Samstag

Russia Has Devised New Generation Of Nuclear Weapons W/Oliver Stone pt 2

In Part 2 of our interview with Oliver Stone we discuss RussiaGate, his interviews with Putin, and Oliver responds to directly to some of the backlash he’s received from The Putin Interviews

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show

Oliver Stone Banned From MSNBC W/Oliver Stone pt 3

In the final part of our interview with Oliver Stone, Oliver shares his personal take aways from the Putin Interviews as well as his experience being blacklisted by other media in regards to these interviews. A filmmaker talked to Vladimir Putin directly! Asked him about supposed election interference directly! And this has been nearly ignored or if anything smeared by the corporate media, why is that? We dive into it.

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show