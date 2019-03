dazu: No Justification for Israel to Shoot Protesters with Live Ammunition

The UN Independent Commission of Inquiry on the 2018 Gaza protests

The United Nations Independent Commission of Inquiry on the protests in the Occupied Palestinian Territory today presented its findings. The report focuses on the demonstrations in the Gaza Strip, referred to as the “Great March of Return and the Breaking of the Siege”.

“The Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that during the Great March of Return, Israeli soldiers committed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Some of those violations may constitute war crimes or crimes against humanity, and must be immediately investigated by Israel,” said the Chair of the Commission, Santiago Canton of Argentina.

The Commission was mandated by the Human Rights Council in May 2018 to investigate all alleged violations and abuses of international humanitarian law and international human rights law in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in the context of the large-scale protests that began in Gaza on 30 March 2018. The Commission comprises Santiago Canton of Argentina (Chair), Sara Hossain of Bangladesh and Betty Murungi of Kenya.

More than 6,000 unarmed demonstrators were shot by military snipers, week after week at the protest sites by the separation fence.

Quelle: UNHCR

Anmerkung Jens Berger: Nun ist abzuwarten, ob die Bundesregierung die israelische Regierung wegen dieser Kriegsverbrechen kritisiert oder das Schweigen zu Kriegsverbrechen auch zur deutschen Staatsraison gehört.