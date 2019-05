Anmerkung unseres Lesers P.S.: “Das Argument der Verteidigung, Assange habe aus “begründeter Angst” davor gehandelt, dass Schweden ihn an die USA ausliefern könne, wurde von der Richterin nicht geteilt.” Stimmt, es gibt ja auch kein Auslieferungsersuchen seitens der USA …

dazu: Julian Assange legal team begin ‘big fight’ over extradition

A struggle over the US request for Julian Assange’s extradition will open in court on Thursday morning, a day after the WikiLeaks founder was jailed for just under a year for breaching bail conditions to avoid being extradited to Sweden.

Wednesday’s sentence was decried as an “outrage” by Kristinn Hrafnsson, the editor-in-chief of the whistleblowing website, who said the hearing at Westminster magistrates court to oppose Assange’s extradition would be the start of the “big fight” – a process he said would be “a question of life and death for Mr Assange”.

A judge largely rejected the mitigating factors put forward by lawyers for Assange – who took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy to London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations, which he has denied – and told the 47-year-old it was difficult to envisage a more serious example of the offence.

(…) The judge was met with cries of “shame on you” from Assange’s supporters in the gallery when she sentenced him to 50 weeks in prison – two weeks short of the maximum under guidelines – and directed that time spent on remand since his arrest on 11 April would count against it. Assange turned and raised a clenched fist to supporters as he was led away.

(…) Speaking on the steps of the court afterwards, Hrafnsson said the sentence was vindictive, adding: ““It doesn’t give us a lot of faith in the UK justice system for the fight ahead.”

Quelle: The Guardian