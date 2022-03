Videohinweise am Samstag

Why Rep. Thomas Massie stood against “stand with Ukraine” resolution Max Blumenthal asks libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie why he joined only two other members of Congress in voting against a resolution declaring that “the United States stands fervently with the Ukrainian people,” and urging military support to Kiev in its fight against Russia. Massie also articulated his opposition to military escalation, new sanctions and the Biden administration’s ban on Russian oil imports. Quelle: The Grayzone, 10.03.2022

Doug McGregor: “The eastern part of Ukraine is firmly in Russian hands, but again the Russians are not seizing territory. They’re destroying Ukrainian forces. That’s their focus.”

Fox Business Journalist: “Colonel it sounds like you don’t approve of Zelinski’s stand?”

McGregor: “I think Zelinski is a puppet and he is putting huge numbers of his own population at unnecessary risk. And quite frankly most of what comes out of Ukraine is debunked as lies within 24 to 48 hours. The notions of taking and re-taking airfields all of this is nonsense. It hasn’t happened.”

Journalist: “He’s not a hero when he’s standing up for himself and his own people? You don’t think he’s a hero?”

McGregor: “No, I do not. I don’t see anything heroic about the man. And I think, the most heroic thing that he can do right now, is to come to terms with reality, neutralize Ukraine. This is not a bad thing. A neutral Ukraine would be good for us as well as for Russia. It would create the buffer that frankly both sides want. But he’s I think being told to hang on and try to drag this out, which is tragic for the people that have to live through this.”

Journalist: “I’m inclined to disagree with you Colonel, but um, you know […].”

Jimmy Dore [ergänzt ironisch]: “What, yeah, what can I do? I can’t, uh, I can’t say, I agree with you, because I’m getting paid by the people who are profiting of this war.”