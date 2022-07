Hinweise des Tages II

dazu auch: Humanizing Julian Assange

A few weeks ago I wrote a piece about the prevailing public attitude toward Julian Assange, “The Assange Animus and the Spy Trial Ahead,” in which I tried to flesh out the changing posture toward Wikileaks and Assange’s perceived personality disorderliness. I began, “There’s a schadenfreude going around when it comes to Julian Assange. I can feel the seethe and bristle crawling up my neck. Some people seem to want him to suffer for what he’s done.” It bothers me. […]

This is an important exchange that tells an awful lot about how the MSM (PBS here) treats adversarial and independent journalists — like bolshy junior siblings. Note that Judy (a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank) begins with the assumption that the emails referenced were the results of a Russian “hack.” Assange needs to begin by immediately correcting her, explaining the difference between leaks (insider) and hacks (outsider), and telling her that they were leaked emails — indeed, says:

Well, I can reveal to you the source of the information today. The source of the information is the Democratic Party. It is Debbie Wasserman Schultz. It is the chief financial officer. It is the communications officer, Luis Miranda, in fact all these people who have just been fired, and another (INAUDIBLE) so that’s the source of the information that’s known.

Quelle: Counterpunch

und: Assange advocates quote Kennedy to Kennedy

Supporters of Julian Assange have written to new US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy calling for the release of the WikiLeaks founder.

Advocates for the 50-year-old Australian journalist have gathered outside Parliament House in Canberra, in the wake of his appeal to the High Court in London to block his extradition to the US to face criminal charges.

It’s the latest step of a legal battle that has dragged on for more than a decade.

Filmmaker James Ricketson, who spent 15 months in a Cambodian prison over espionage charges before being pardoned, has written a letter to Ms Kennedy quoting her late father, the former US president.

“The very word ‘secrecy’ is repugnant in a free and open society,” John F. Kennedy said in April 1961.

“No president should fear public scrutiny of his program.

“For from that scrutiny comes understanding, and from that understanding comes support or opposition. And both are necessary.” […]

Mr Albanese has said he didn’t see the purpose of the “ongoing pursuit” of Assange, but he insists the government will deal with the matter through diplomatic channels.

Quelle: aapnews

Anmerkung Moritz Müller: Ähnlich wie die Minister Baerbock und Habeck hatte sich der jetzige australische Premierminister Anthony Albanese auf der Oppositionsbank für Julian Assange ausgesprochen. Alle drei scheinen dies in Regierungsämtern nicht durchhalten zu können, oder wollen. Assange war um einiges mutiger als er mit der Veröffentlichung der Clinton Emails auch den “liberalen” Teil der USA, der ihn vorher noch hofiert hatte, gegen sich aufbrachte.