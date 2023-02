Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Alexander Mercouris [Auszüge transkribiert, CG]: “For the record: Reports today in the British media that the relationship between the chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz and his foreign minister Annalena Baerbock has completely broken down. Apparently they’re not even talking to each other. Schultz is furious with her. They’re careful not to mention North Stream – and I’m not suggesting anything. I’m not suggesting Baerbock was in any way involved in that. But apparently Scholz is very angry that Baerbock was intriguing, as he would see it, with other Western allies about getting tanks to Ukraine, something that Scholz didn’t want to do. And he’s discovered that Baerbock was going around urging other NATO states to do it. And I mean there’s already tensions there and I suspect this is going to increase those tensions even more.”

Jeffrey Sachs: “Anyone not speaking with Baerbock is a friend of mine, that’s all I can say. Unbelievable, the complete and total collapse of German diplomacy. Her militarism is beyond any boundaries and any sense of Germany’s real interests. So I think the sooner the better there is a split between them, absolutely, this is good for the world. You sense although obviously Scholz is very wobbly and maybe without the capacity to draw a real line. He is pretty clearly reluctant what is this escalatory moment right now and that’s good. She is clearly the opposite and that is a danger. And what is interesting about Hersh’s story of course is, he exactly explained who the small group that runs U.S policy really is. Not that it’s a surprise but Blinken, Nuland, Sullivan and Biden, these are the four Neoconservatives in charge.”