Videohinweise am Mittwoch

Journalists CONFRONTED Over Opposing Assange & Pushing Russiagate

Antiwar activist Jose Vega continues his unflagging efforts to confront the nation’s political and media leaders over U.S. support for war in Ukraine, this time joining former U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare to disrupt a journalism panel and question the participants’ support for Russiagate, opposition to Julian Assange and refusal to call for an investigation of the Nord Stream pipeline attack.

Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss how Vega and company are improving the effectiveness of these disruptive protests.

Quelle: The Jimmy Dore Show, 16.04.2023