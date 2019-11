Videohinweise am Samstag

Anmerkung CG: Beachtenswert auch ab Min. 7:20 Mark Weisbrot (CEPR) auf BBC.

Jimmy Dore [transkribiert, Min. 13]: So here is how CBS reported this, are you ready?

CBS reporter [Video]: Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned. Morales announced he was stepping down Sunday afternoon after the military asked him to leave office…

Jimmy Dore: Yeah they asked … Hey by the way, I forgot one more thing, would you mind stepping down? Would you mind? I’m from the military, which I forgot to ask. It’s a beautiful house you have. Would you step down? Look we’ll help you pack. I’ll even get you an Airbnb in Mexico, no hard feelings … So they went and ransacked his house, Morales’ house…

Zitat Bernie Sanders [transkribiert, Min. 20]: I think Morales Morales did a very good job in alleviating poverty in giving the indigenous people of Bolivia a voice that they never had before. Now we can argue about his going for a fourth term whether that was a wise thing to do. […] At the end of the day it was the military who intervened in that process and asked him to leave. When the military intervenes, in my view that’s called a coup.