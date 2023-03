Videohinweise am Samstag

Russiagate was a hoax w/Matt Taibbi | The Chris Hedges Report

Hamilton 68: How former intelligence officials and Democratic operatives conspired to manufacture ‘Russiagate’

The panic over Russian disinformation that followed the election of Donald Trump often relied on a source now known to have been fraudulent, Hamilton 68.

Shortly after the election of Donald Trump, revelations that a Russian disinformation campaign had helped sweep the 45th president to power shook the media and the wider culture. The unfolding drama of the Mueller Report and a Senate investigative panel gripped the nation for the next four years. But now, journalist Matt Taibbi has revealed that the source of many of the claims of ongoing Russian disinformation during the Trump presidency, Hamilton 68, was itself a disinformation operation concocted by former US intelligence officials. Matt Taibbi joins The Chris Hedges Report to discuss his findings and dissect how legacy media, the public, and even Congress were taken along for the ride in the ‘Russiagate’ saga.

Matt Taibbi is a journalist, author, and co-host of the Useful Idiots podcast.

Find the transcript, here.

Quelle: The Real News Network, 10.02.2023