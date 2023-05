Videohinweise am Samstag

At this event on the Diaa digital ID app, I asked Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova about her govt promoting itself as a laboratory for predatory surveillance tech & its maintenance of a kill list that includes my colleagues Anya and @aaronjmate

She walked away https://t.co/PmH2zuALk6 pic.twitter.com/eBdd5lyYf1

— Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) May 23, 2023