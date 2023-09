Videohinweise am Samstag

Jeremy Corbyn At Virtual Protest

“Julian’s ‘crime’, so called, was to tell the truth. Tell the truth about what US military power actually means. To tell the truth about what oppressive governments of all sorts do against their opposition” – Jeremy Corbyn speaking at yesterday’s virtual protest.

Thank you to all who attended! #FreeJulianAssange #JournalismIsNotACrime

Quelle: Dont Extradite Assange Campaign, 27.08.2023