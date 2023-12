Videohinweise am Mittwoch

West sabotaged Ukraine peace deal with Russia, admit Zelensky ally and Germany’s ex leader

Russia wanted to sign a peace deal with Ukraine in March 2022, but NATO countries sabotaged it, according to Germany’s former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and the parliamentary faction leader of Zelensky’s political party, Davyd Arakhamia. Journalist Ben Norton reviews the evidence.

Quelle: Geopolitical Economy Report (Ben Norton), 03.12.2023